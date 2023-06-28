Watch Now
Police arrest man for allegedly arranging a sexual meeting with a minor

Posted at 9:16 PM, Jun 27, 2023
A Guadalupe man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly arranging to meet with a minor, with the intent in engaging in sexual acts.

At 6:00 p.m., Santa Maria Police detectives conducted an operation where a man had arranged to meet with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

At 7:12 p.m. police arrested the man, 26-year-old Alexis Correa, in a parking lot where the meeting was scheduled.

Correa was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

