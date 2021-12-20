Police arrest man for catalytic converter theft near Los Osos

Morro Bay Police were called to an interrupted theft of a catalytic converter in the Los Osos area early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area at 2:26 a.m. At 2:45 a.m., police located a vehicle matching the description driving fast in the area of South Bay Blvd. and Hwy 1, officials say.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over. Officers began a pursuit, following the car east on Hwy 41.

As the vehicle entered Atascadero, Atascadero police used spike strips to destroy the car's tires. The car came to a stop near Hwy 41 and Portola Rd.

Officials say two people ran away from the vehicle. One man, Maxwell Steven Lopez Sosa, 22, of Oakland, remained at the vehicle and was arrested.

Lopez Sosa is in custody.

Police are working to locate the two suspects who fled from the vehicle. Police say the offenses include grand theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to yield.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.