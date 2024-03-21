Police arrest Santa Maria man for arranging to meet with minor

Santa Maria police arrested a man who attempted to meet with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts Wednesday.

Police said the detectives conducted an operation in Santa Maria that led 37-year-old Salvador Morales Montar to believe that he was meeting up with an adult woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Investigations showed Montar used social media messaging to meet with the mother-daughter duo with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the girl.

Police arrested Montar at a Santa Maria parking lot Wednesday after he was arrested to meet with who he believed was the woman and her daughter.

Montar was booked into the Santa Barbara Coun Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts and electronically sending and soliciting harmful/ obscene sexual material.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective McCorkle with the Special Victims Unit at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2453.