Police arrest suspect in Santa Maria dealership theft

Santa Maria Police Dept.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 12, 2022
Santa Maria Police made an arrest following a theft at the Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.

Police say at around 3 am Wednesday two suspects broke into the dealership located at 1918 S Broadway.

The suspects reportedly stole nine sets of Jeep Wrangler wheels and tires along with 4 additional rims.

With help from nearby surveillance cameras, police say they were able to recover five out of the nine sets and return them to the dealership. Police say they were also able to return a motorcycle that was stolen.

Police say they were able to go to one of the suspect's homes and make an arrest.

