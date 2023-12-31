Police arrest suspected DUI driver after pursuit in Paso Robles

A Paso Robles man was arrested Saturday evening after police say he led officers on a pursuit.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding and swerving on Highway 46 East, but the driver did not pull over and continued southbound on Highway 101.

Eventually, police say the vehicle exited the highway and after crashing into a few street signs, stopped on Ramada Dr.

The driver, identified as Matthew Brown, 32, was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of drugs. Police say he also had several warrants for his arrest.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was released.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

