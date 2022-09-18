Police ask community to help locate missing at-risk man

Police say an at-risk man is missing in Atascadero and they are asking the community to help locate him.

California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.

He was last seen on El Camino Real and Del Rio Rd.

Police describe Larson as being 5'9" and 206 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue wrangler short sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911.