Police ask community to help locate missing at-risk teen

Police say an at-risk teen is missing in San Luis Obispo, and they are asking the community to help locate her.

Adrianna Zaragoza, 16, is from San Luis Obispo County.

In an announcement on Wednesday, police said she was last seen in San Luis Obispo but regularly spends time in the Five Cities area.

Police describe Zaragoza as 5'4" and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Zaragoza was reported missing by the Santa Maria Police Department on Aug. 12, 2022.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call SLOPD at 805-781-7312.