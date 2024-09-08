Police ask for public's help in finding Poly Canyon Village burglar

On Saturday morning at around 3 a.m., there was a burglary at Poly Canyon Village— an apartment complex on the Cal Poly campus.

According to a letter sent to students from the Cal Poly Civil Rights & Compliance office, the victim of the burglary woke up to someone holding their hands over the victim's face.

Officials say that a struggle ensued and that the suspect then fled through the front door.

Law enforcement is asking the public's help to identify the subject, who they describe as a young adult Asian male with neck-length hair, a grey sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Following the incident, Cal Poly officials recommend that students always keep doors and windows locked, refrain from letting others follow them into a housing complex, and travel in pairs or groups when possible.

The university also recommends that students use "Rave Guardian"— a safety app that gives students access to on-campus resources and more information.