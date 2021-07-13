Watch
Police ask potential victims to come forward as they investigate Cambria sexual assault

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Jesus Barajas Valdovinos was was arrested for multiple felony sexual assault charges, including rape and kidnapping, deputies say.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 13, 2021
The Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help as they investigate a sexual assault that happened in Cambria in late June.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Jesus Barajas Valdovinos for the assault, which they say took place on the Santa Rosa Creek hiking trail in Cambria on June 27. The trail was near Windsor Blvd. and Hwy 1.

Barajas Valdovinos was arrested in the 4000 block of Burton Dr. in Cambria around noon on July 2.

Sheriff's Detectives now believe that Barajas Valdovinos may have committed or attempted similar assaults in the past.

They are asking the public to reach out with any additional information on Barajas Valdovinos. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500, or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867. Web tips can be shared on their website.

