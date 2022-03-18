Police: Bomb threat at Pacific Beach HS was a hoax

San Luis Obispo police say a bomb threat called into Pacific Beach High School was a hoax.

Police say the high school received a call at around 10 a.m. on Friday from someone claiming that a bomb had been placed in one of the buildings on campus.

Students and staff immediately evacuated and police and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's explosives-detecting K9 responded to the school.

Police say a sweep of the campus found no explosive material and investigators determined the call had originated from Canada.