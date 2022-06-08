Police: Boy, 11, behind 'not credible' threat to Grover Beach school

A recent social media post involving threats to Grover Heights Elementary School is not credible, police say.

Grover Beach police said they were notified Tuesday evening of the “concerning” post and began working with the Lucia Mar Unified School District on the investigation.

Police say they determined the post was made by an 11-year-old student in the school district but after speaking with him and his parents, determined the boy has no access to weapons and the post was made as a joke.

Police say due to the student’s age, he won’t face criminal charges, at least as of now; however, the incident has been documented and the school district is reportedly following up.

Police thank the people who brought the social media post to the department’s attention.