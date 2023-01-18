Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande

Police chased a suspect from Santa Maria into Arroyo Grande late Tuesday night.

Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria at around 10:48 p.m. on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.

The suspect exited the highway in Arroyo Grande and got out of the vehicle at the Chevron on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

California Highway Patrol has yet to confirm most of the details surrounding the pursuit, such as if the chase is fully over, why it began, or other relevant details.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released here when it becomes available.

