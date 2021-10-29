Police: Domestic violence suspect charged at officers with knife

Santa Barbara police arrested a Ventura man on Wednesday after they say he attacked someone and charged at officers with a knife.

It started at around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Gutierrez Street.

Police say the victim told dispatchers she had been strangled and battered by the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Alexander Robert Vargas, and that he had a knife.

When officers arrived, they say Vargas was no longer at the scene. He reportedly returned a short time later and took off running when he saw the police.

Officers chased after Vargas and say that at one point during the pursuit, he pulled a knife from his pocket and started running toward one of the officers. The officer reportedly unholstered their duty weapon, which deterred Vargas' attack; however, he continued to run from authorities.

Police say officers eventually surrounded Vargas near the 300 block of East Cota Street. They say one of the officers utilized a Taser to subdue him.

Officials say he tried to bike, kick and break free from the officers while they took him into custody.

They believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Vargas was checked out at the hospital before being booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic battery, assault causing great bodily injury, resisting an officer with violence, and brandishing a knife.

The victim was reportedly provided medical services at the scene.