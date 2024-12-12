Police encourage locals to 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' this holiday season

The San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Police Departments are encouraging locals to celebrate the holiday season responsibly during the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,062 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in December of 2022.

SLOPD and SBPD say they hope to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and advise individuals to not drive under the influence.

The agency in San Luis Obispo encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver.

Meanwhile, officials in Santa Barbara say additional officers will be on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1.

Representatives report that alcohol, in addition to prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products, and other drugs, may cause impairment.

If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, authorities say to call 911.