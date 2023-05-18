Police: Family robbed at gunpoint in Paso Robles

Police in Paso Robles are looking for one of two men who they say robbed a family at gunpoint earlier this week.

Officers reportedly responded around 8:20 p.m. Monday to reports of the robbery at the Dry Creek Apartment complex along the 1200 block of Alamo Creek.

Paso Robles police say the person reporting the incident stated two men had forced a family at gunpoint into an apartment there and robbed them, taking their personal belongings.

The two men got away before police arrived but investigators say they were able to identify the suspects as Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, 33, and Angel Chavez, 19, both of Paso Robles, adding that they believe some of the victims knew the suspects.

Paso Robles PD Angel Chavez (L) and Leonel Sanchez (R) are suspected of robbing a family in Paso Robles at gunpoint May 15, 2023.

Police say Chavez was seen on surveillance at Walmart trying to use one of the victim’s credit cards.

He was reportedly spotted by an officer near 28th and Park Street in Paso Robles on Wednesday and taken into custody.

Police say they are still looking for Sanchez, who they consider to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” and the message to CRIMES (274637).

Chavez remained in custody Thursday morning in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail logs, which show he’s facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.