Lompoc police have identified the man shot and killed in Lompoc Thursday evening as Aldredo Vargas, 28, of Lompoc.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, Vargas was found inside his vehicle and had been shot multiple times.

He died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.