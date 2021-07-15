Police identify motorcyclist killed in Grover Beach crash

Grover Beach police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Monday as Brian Robert Brewer, 26.

Brewer, of Grover Beach, died after crashing into an SUV Monday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of North 4th Street and Newport Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police have not provided details on the crash or how it may have occurred, citing the ongoing investigation.

On Monday, police were asking any witnesses to the crash or people who live in the area and have cameras that may have captured the collision to contact Officer Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511 or framirez@gbpd.org.

