Police identify pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver in Lompoc

A pedestrian killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend in Lompoc has been identified as Raquel Zapada, 42.

Lompoc police say it happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of W. Ocean Ave.

Officers say the suspect, identified as Angela Rose Cline, 31, took off after the collision but was located nearby.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, which are both felonies.

Zapata was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.

The District Attorneys' Office has not yet announced any charges against Cline.