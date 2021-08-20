Police identify shooter in Grover Beach family disturbance

Grover Beach Police Department has identified the shooter involved in a family disturbance on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Larry Robert Furr, 73, a Grover Beach Resident was arrested following the shooting.

His has been charged for assault with a firearm on a person and discharge of a firearm in a gross negligent manner.

Police detectives served a search warrant and confiscated the suspected weapon.

Furr was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is now out on a $50,000 bond.

Police say the shooting happened on the 300 block of North 16th St. in Grover Beach at 6:08 p.m. They identified the victim as a 33-year-old woman, also a Grover Beach resident.

Officers say she had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Grover Beach police are not releasing a booking photo of Furr.