The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) says investigators have identified a suspect in the July 23 hit-and-run on Higuera Street.

The suspect's car has been located and seized with a warrant, according to SLOPD.

Two bicyclists were struck in the hit-and-run incident.

One of the victims was Saul Goldberg, 87, who passed away from his injuries on July 30.

Police say more details will be shared as they become available.