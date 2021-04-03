Police identify victim, arrest two minors after Santa Barbara shooting

Police identified the victim in a Santa Barbara shooting on Monday which resulted in the arrest of two minors.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers arrested the two juveniles, whose names are being withheld due to their age, Friday evening. Both are suspected of being involved in the shooting on the 1400 block of Eucalyptus Hill Road shortly after 5 p.m.

First responders transported the victim, 23-year-old Jesus Espinosa-Maldonado of Oxnard, to the hospital immediately after the shooting. Officers said the victim was incorrectly identified as Victor.

Espinosa-Maldonado ultimately died from his injuries and was pronounced dead two days later, according to the police department.

Officials said the two minors taken into custody were ages 15 and 17 and from Santa Barbara. They were booked into Santa Barbara Juvenile Hall on gang-related murder charges.

Detectives also arrested and booked 39-year-old Irene Fernandez of Santa Barbara into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of accessory to a felony with special circumstances and gang murder with the use of a firearm, according to officers.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information about this case to contact Santa Barbara Police Department detectives at 805-897-2300.

