Police identify victim of deadly shooting at Santa Maria party

The Santa Maria Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting over the weekend as Arthur Pichardo, 20, of Santa Maria.

Police say Pichardo was shot and killed during a party at a home in the 1000 block of N. School Street early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21.

Three other people were hurt in the shooting, including one juvenile. Police say all three were treated for their injuries and are expected to fully recover.

Investigators believe a physical altercation preceded the shooting.

They're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Brian Santiago at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362, or call the department's Communications Center at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.