Police in Paso Robles have made a second arrest for a robbery at the Dry Creek apartment complex last month.

On May 15th police say two men had forced a family at gunpoint into an apartment there and robbed them, taking their personal belongings.

One suspect, 19-year-old, Angel Chavez, was arrested days later. The second suspect, Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, was located yesterday and taken into custody in the City of Rohnert Park in Sonoma County.

Sanchez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony charges related to the robbery.