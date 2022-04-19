Police investigate evidence of shots fired in Santa Maria

Police are investigating evidence of shots fired in Santa Maria late Monday night.

Officers were called just before midnight on April 18 for reports of gunshots near Curryer and Chapel Sts. in Santa Maria, two blocks north of W. Main St.

The shooter or shooters had fled the area by the time police arrived.

In a post shared on Facebook, police say dozens of bullet casings were left behind, and bullets hit nearby homes and property.

So far, it appears no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting, which is the second in the past five days.

Anyone who hears gunfire is urged to call 911. The Santa Maria Police Department says that community callers have helped officers make four arrests for probation and weapons violations over the weekend.