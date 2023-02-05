Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that led to one person's death.

It happened Saturday night at about 11:50 p.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad.

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.

The investigation revealed two adult male victims sustained injuries from the shooting.

First responders took both victims to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said one of the victims succumbed to his injuries, while the second is in stable condition.

Identities of both victims are being withheld pending verification of next of kin being notified.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact lead investigator, Detective Brian Santiago, at (805) 928–3781 x1362, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 x2277.