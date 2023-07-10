Police investigate human remains found in Atascadero

Atascadero Police are investigating human remains that were found in the city on Sunday.

Police say they were called out to Los Lamos Avenue for the discovery of human remains found in the vicinity of a walking path nearby.

Investigators say the remains had been at the location for an extended period of time based on their condition.

The death, as well as, the identity of the decedent are under investigation.

At this time, police do not believe the death is suspicious or the result of foul play.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the Police Department at (805) 461-5051.