Police investigating fatal crash in Santa Maria

Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 03, 2022
Santa Maria police say one of the drivers involved in a head-on crash on Tuesday has died.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. in the area of Beth Court and Alvin Avenue.

Police say the driver of a car made an unsafe turning movement, driving the wrong way, and collided head-on with a truck.

The female driver of the car, who police identified only as a resident of Santa Maria, was airlifted to a local hospital with a major head injury and later died.

Police say the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

