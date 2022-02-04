Police investigating fatal crash in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police say one of the drivers involved in a head-on crash on Tuesday has died.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. in the area of Beth Court and Alvin Avenue.

Police say the driver of a car made an unsafe turning movement, driving the wrong way, and collided head-on with a truck.

Engine 105, Truck 1 and BC1, SMPD and AMR responded to a head on collision on E. Alvin Rd. One patient was transported by Calstar to Cottage Hospital due to traumatic injuries. pic.twitter.com/EG4SIS8KzZ — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) February 2, 2022

The female driver of the car, who police identified only as a resident of Santa Maria, was airlifted to a local hospital with a major head injury and later died.

Police say the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.