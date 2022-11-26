Police investigating fatal shooting in Santa Maria

A 21-year-old man from Santa Maria was killed in a shooting Friday night.

Just before 8:45 p.m., police say officers responded to the 700 block of Meehan St., next to Bill Libbon Elementary School, for a report of a shooting.

Officers reportedly found the man alone in his vehicle. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say he died after being taken to a local hospital. His name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and police say it's unknown at this time whether the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, extension 2243.