Police investigating reported attempted kidnapping at Santa Maria school

Santa Maria police are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping at a Santa Maria School.

Tunnell Elementary School’s principal notified parents of the incident, which she called “concerning,” Friday morning, saying the district was made aware of the report at around 5 p.m. the night before.

In the note to students, principal Theresa Diaz said the report received was that a person, described as an unknown female, tried walking away with two students from the front of the school on the 1200 block of Dena Way when classes ended for the day.

Diaz says the students did not leave with the person. According to police, “all identified involved parties are currently safe and in the process of being interviewed by detectives.”

Diaz informed staff of the description provided by police of the female, adding that she was reportedly driving a gray Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, with a license plate frame that had a bear, purple lettering and the word “Fresno.”

Diaz reports police have increased their presence in the area and says the incident serves as a reminder for everyone at the school.

“For all of us in our Tunnell Community, this is an excellent opportunity to review and practice with our children how they arrive and leave school, how to stay vigilant, and how important it is for students and families to report anything unusual to an adult at school immediately. We are all here to keep our students safe, and we ask for your help. Please speak with your children about safety, and if you see anything suspicious at any time, please report it immediately to school staff,” Diaz stated in her letter to parents.

Santa Maria police are currently working with the Santa Maria Bonita School District on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Craven at (805) 928-3781 x1610 or by email at ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.