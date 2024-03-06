Police investigating reports of shots heard in Santa Maria

Police in Santa Maria are investigating reports of shots fired in the city Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call just after 9 p.m. reporting shots heard around the 400 block of West Main Street. Police say while they did locate some shell casings, there was no evidence that anyone or anything was hit.

A witness reportedly told officers the rounds were shot into the air.

Shortly after that, at around 9:30 p.m., police say another report of shots heard came in along the 700 block of South Currier Street. Police say they also located shell casings at that scene.

Both incidents are still being investigated.