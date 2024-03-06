Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating reports of shots heard in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police badge over police lights
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Maria police badge over police lights
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 02:03:17-05

Police in Santa Maria are investigating reports of shots fired in the city Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call just after 9 p.m. reporting shots heard around the 400 block of West Main Street. Police say while they did locate some shell casings, there was no evidence that anyone or anything was hit.

A witness reportedly told officers the rounds were shot into the air.

Shortly after that, at around 9:30 p.m., police say another report of shots heard came in along the 700 block of South Currier Street. Police say they also located shell casings at that scene.

Both incidents are still being investigated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg