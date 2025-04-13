Police investigating shooting in Paso Robles

A shooting is under investigation in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police say officers responded Saturday to multiple reports of gunshots at around 8:20 p.m. along the 3500 block of Park Street.

Police say before the officers were at the scene, dispatch was notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital. His injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

Police say while the victim did not provide many details about the incident, officers found multiple spent shell casings in the road where the gunshots were reported, confirming a shooting had occurred.

Only a vague description of the shooting suspect was provided, which included that they were a slender male wearing a black ski mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

