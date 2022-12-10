Police investigating shooting near Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara

No arrests have been made following a shooting in Santa Barbara near Stearn’s Wharf Friday night, according to police.

Santa Barbara police say multiple 911 calls were made around 8:45 p.m. reporting a possible shooting in the area of Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street.

Police say officers with the department and also Harbor Patrol found a victim, but did not provide information on their identity.

The victim was taken to the hospital but their current condition is not currently known, according to police, who say suspects were seen running from the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators say the incident appears to be isolated and they don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 882-8900.