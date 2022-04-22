Police investigating stabbing in downtown San Luis Obispo

A man was stabbed in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Monterey and Chorro streets.

Witnesses say the man walked over from Mission Plaza to the area in front of Mint + Craft restaurant and told bystanders that he'd been stabbed.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they have a person of interest but no arrests have been made at this time.

KSBY News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.