Police investigating suspicious package at the Santa Barbara City Attorney's Office

Santa Barbara Police are responding to reports of a suspicious package located near the Santa Barbara City Attorney's Office.

The call came in at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. As of 11:15 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad is responding and investigating the incident in the De La Guerra Plaza area.

Businesses and surrounding areas are being notified to evacuate. According to police, the area is being cordoned off, and no pedestrian or vehicular traffic will be allowed in the area until further notice.

Community members are asked to stay away from the 700 block of State Street, First block of East De La Guerra Street, and De La Guerra Plaza until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.