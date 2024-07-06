Police issue dozens of citations for illegal fireworks

In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, some residents are dealing with the costly aftermath of using illegal fireworks following July 4 celebrations.

The City of Santa Maria reported Friday that dozens of people were given citations this week for illegally using fireworks.

The city only allows "Safe and Sane" fireworks, which are neither projectile nor explosive and bear a State Fire Marshall seal, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4. Officials said that aircraft GPS technology and an illegal fireworks hotline were used to track down individuals violating the ordinance.

Grover Beach also issued several citations Thursday night in response to residents setting off illegal fireworks.

The Lompoc Police Department told KSBY that it received 181 calls between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday about potentially illegal fireworks. They also said that there were 136 identified non-city-ordained fireworks events.

Lompoc authorities said they did not issue any citations because they were occupied with containing a vegetation fire that broke out in the Lompoc foothills Thursday night.