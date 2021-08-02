Police looking for at-risk missing man in Santa Barbara

Police in Santa Barbara are asking for help finding a missing 40-year-old man.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says Bradley Boschma was last seen leaving his home in Canyon County on July 31. Boschma reportedly suffers from a mental health disorder and is likely not taking his medication.

According to a release, officials say it is believed that Boschma is in the Santa Barbara area. He does not have a car or cell phone.

Boschma was last seen wearing blue shorts, a colored t-shirt, and black Nike Sandals.

Anyone who sees him or has information on where he may be is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department via the non-emergency phone line at (805)882-8900.