Santa Maria police are asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police say Blanca Rafael Martinez was last seen at around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 700 S. Western Avenue.

She’s described as being about 3’2’’ tall and weighing 50 pounds with black hair and dark-colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple and blue dress, according to police.

Police ask anyone who thinks they may see her or knows where she is to contact the department at (805) 928-3781 x 2277.