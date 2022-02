Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen Tuesday morning.

The Santa Maria Police Department says that Angelina Rose Pasco, 14, is a missing. She is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Officers say she is Filipina and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress and white heels.

Officers consider her at-risk.

Anyone who has information on where she might be is urged to call the department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.