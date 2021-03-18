Police looking for missing teens in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police are looking for two missing teens.

Sandra Manwill and Shailah Martinez-Dunn, both 17, were reported missing on March 12.

They were last seen that day on the east side of Santa Barbara at about 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Manwill is described as 5'3" tall and 160 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped jeans, and white sneakers.

Martinez-Dunn is described as 5'5" tall and 164 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, and white slip-on shoes.

Police say the two have been known to run away in the past.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2300.