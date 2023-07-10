Police looking for Paso Robles stabbing suspect

Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man in Paso Robles over the weekend.

Paso Robles police say they responded to reports of the incident on Sunday around 6 p.m. but added that both the suspect and victim had taken off before officers arrived on scene.

Police say they were able to view surveillance from a nearby business of the incident, which they say shows the victim being attacked with a “large machete-style knife.”

Police identified the suspect as Pedro Osuna, 41, of Paso Robles and say he was located a short time later near the 2800 block of N. River Road but took off into the Salinas Riverbed when he saw the officers.

While they were unable to locate him, police say they did find the weapon believed to be involved in the incident.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident between the two involved parties,” police said in a press release, adding they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police say they have been in communication with the victim and have pictures of injuries to his arm and hand. His wounds are not life-threatening, according to police, who say, at this time, the victim has been reluctant to meet with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

