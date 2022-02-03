Police looking for robber who attacked downtown SLO store clerk

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a CVS store clerk and robbed the business Wednesday night.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the downtown CVS location on the corner of Marsh Street and Broad.

Police say the robber entered the store and asked the clerk if she could change a bill for him. He then reportedly walked behind the counter, attacked the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register.

Police say he told the clerk that he had a knife but none was seen.

The robber reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading north on Broad Street toward Higuera.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'10" with an average build, light brown hair, and brown eyes. Police say his face was covered with what appeared to be a white tank top. He was wearing light-colored matching sweatpants and a sweatshirt, white shoes, and blue nitrile-type gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7313 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.