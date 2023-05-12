Police looking for suspect in Santa Maria stabbing

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help as officers attempt to locate the suspect in a recent stabbing.

The stabbing reportedly occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the 200 block of E. Tunnell St.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Eddie Ray Dominguez, 35.

Police say he should be considered dangerous and members of the public should not attempt to apprehend him.

They are asking anyone with information about Dominguez's whereabouts to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.