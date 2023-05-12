Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for suspect in Santa Maria stabbing

Eddie Ray Dominguez background 2021.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department
Eddie Ray Dominguez
Eddie Ray Dominguez background 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:10 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 19:10:25-04

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help as officers attempt to locate the suspect in a recent stabbing.

The stabbing reportedly occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the 200 block of E. Tunnell St.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Eddie Ray Dominguez, 35.

Police say he should be considered dangerous and members of the public should not attempt to apprehend him.

They are asking anyone with information about Dominguez's whereabouts to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg