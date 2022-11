The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Alyssa Vanwyk, 14, was last seen in Mission Plaza on Nov. 4, 2022.

"Alyssa is considered at-risk and has a history of running away from her placement," police said in a tweet.

She is described as 5'5" tall and 120 pounds with brown and orange hair.

Anyone with information on Vanwyk's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (805) 781-7312.