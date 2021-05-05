Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking to ID Lompoc burglary suspects

Police say 4 subwoofers were taken from a business over the weekend
items.[0].image.alt
Lompoc PD
2 people and a vehicle police say were involved in a commercial burglary in Lompoc May 2
Lompoc burglary suspects.PNG
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 11:25:47-04

Police are asking for help identifying two people they say burglarized a Lompoc store over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at New Era Sound on the 900 block of N H Street.

Police say two people were captured on video kicking in the glass front door of the business.

Four subwoofers valued at approximately $1,000 were reportedly taken.

Anyone who recognizes the people or vehicle, described as an older model Mercedes with a sunroof, in the surveillance photos provided by police are asked to call the department at (805) 736-2341.

LP suspect vehicle.jpg
LP suspect vehicle 2.jpg
LP suspect 1.jpg
LP suspect 2.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7