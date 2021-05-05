Police looking to ID Lompoc burglary suspects

Police are asking for help identifying two people they say burglarized a Lompoc store over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at New Era Sound on the 900 block of N H Street.

Police say two people were captured on video kicking in the glass front door of the business.

Four subwoofers valued at approximately $1,000 were reportedly taken.

Anyone who recognizes the people or vehicle, described as an older model Mercedes with a sunroof, in the surveillance photos provided by police are asked to call the department at (805) 736-2341.

