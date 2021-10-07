Watch
Police make arrest after man stabbed in neck in Grover Beach

Posted at 12:30 PM, Oct 07, 2021
A man is in custody after Grover Beach police say he stabbed another man in the neck Wednesday evening.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Grand Avenue.

Police say first responders arrived at the scene to find a 34-year-old man with a life-threatening stab wound. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Using surveillance video from the area, police say they were able to identify the suspect as Mark Lee Simpson, 24.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers in Arroyo Grande reportedly located Simpson and took him into custody.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Police say both of the men involved are homeless.

They are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact Grover Beach Detective Sergeant Celis Rabena at (805) 473-4511 or crabena@gbpd.org. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

