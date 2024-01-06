Police make 'strongarm' robbery arrest in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a 'strongarm' robbery Friday night.

It happened at 7:05 p.m. at a business in the area of 1000 Coast Village Road.

An employee at the business reported being assaulted but police say they were not injured.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and began searching for the described adult male suspect. After his description was broadcast on police radio, officers found a man matching the suspect's description near Coast Village Circle and Coast Village Rd.

The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old from Montecito, attempted to hide from officers in an underground pathway and was taken into custody with assistance from the police K9.

Police did not say what the suspect was armed with when robbing the store.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for the charges of robbery and resisting arrest.