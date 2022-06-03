Police: Man assaulted during Atascadero home-invasion

A man was assaulted during a home-invasion robbery in Atascadero Thursday, police say.

At around 2 p.m., Atascadero police say they responded to reports of the robbery at a home on the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue.

Their investigation revealed that someone had knocked on the door of the home and when a woman also home at the time answered the door, three masked men - one armed with a knife and another with a gun - forced their way inside, according to a press release.

“The three went to the bedroom where the male resident was located and assaulted him, demanding money,” police said, adding that the man and woman were able to escape and run outside.

Police said the intruders also ran off and had not been located as of 4:30 p.m.

The man who was assaulted reportedly ran to the neighbor’s yard to report the incident, adding that the intruders also tried to steal things from his home. The neighbor then reportedly called 911.

The investigation is ongoing.