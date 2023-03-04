Police: Man assaulted Mobile Crisis Unit case manager

A man was arrested after San Luis Obispo police say he assaulted a Mobile Crisis Unit case manager on Friday.

Police say the Mobile Crisis Unit was trying to provide services to a homeless man at the Damon-Garcia Sports Fields when he became agitated, assaulted the case manager, and ran into a nearby field.

Officers used a drone to locate him and took him into custody on suspicion of assault and battery.

Police say the case manager was uninjured.

The Mobile Crisis Unit is managed by the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. It consists of an EMT and a social worker who respond to calls throughout the city, specifically related to mental health crises, substance abuse, and chronic homelessness.