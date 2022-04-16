Police: Man pulls gun on Pismo Beach officer during traffic stop

A man is facing attempted murder charges after Pismo Beach police say he pointed a gun at an officer’s head during a traffic stop and also tried to fire the weapon.

Police say the incident began when an officer tried to pull over a driver for a vehicle code violation just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver reportedly continued driving slowly, heading westbound along the 200 block of Pomeroy Avenue.

Once the driver, identified by police as Charles Ammons, 47, of Pismo Beach, did stop, police say the officer approached the driver’s side door and ordered the driver to get out of the car.

“As the officer opened the driver door, Ammons pointed a semiautomatic pistol at the officer’s head. A struggle for the weapon ensued,” police said in a press release, adding that during the struggle, the suspect tried to pull the trigger of the gun, “attempting to shoot the officer,” but the weapon didn’t fire due to a malfunction.

Ammons, who police say sustained minor injuries during the incident and also appeared to be under the influence, was taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Bail was set at $500,000.

Police say following the incident, a search warrant served at the suspect’s home revealed ammunition and loaded magazines.