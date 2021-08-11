Police offer safety tips as school traffic makes a comeback

Wednesday marked the first day of classes at schools in the Atascadero Unified School District. The roads and sidewalks were once again full of students heading to class.

School traffic is a feature the area hasn't seen for a while, since the pandemic moved school online, and the Atascadero Police Department is encouraging people to drive carefully.

"There are going to be a lot more parents, students and staff out than residents have seen in more than a year," Lieutenant Jason Carr said. "Please drive carefully in school zones, especially during pick-up and drop-off times."

As school buses transport kids to and from school, drivers will need to remember how to safely drive around buses.

"The easiest, safest thing to do is to stop the car when you encounter a school bus with a stop sign and flashing red lights," Carr said, mentioning that students will be getting on and off the bus. "It's also the law."

The police department offered these safety tips: